HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

After Ranchi, bird flu outbreak reported in Bokaro

Sun, 09 March 2025
Share:
13:16
File image
File image
A bird flu outbreak has been reported in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, roughly a month after the disease led to the culling of 5,500 birds in Ranchi, an official said on Sunday. 

The outbreak, caused by the H5N1 strain of avian influenza, was officially confirmed on March 7, when the Centre issued a letter to the chief secretary of Jharkhand, he said. 

The outbreak was traced to a government poultry farm in Bokaro's Sector 12, where around 250 birds have already died. 

The Bokaro administration on Saturday culled 46 birds and destroyed 506 eggs after the Union ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying asked the state to take all measures to contain the spread of bird flu, including declaration of infected and surveillance areas, restricting access to the affected premises and culling of birds. 

"Forty-six birds remaining at the farm were culled, and 506 eggs and 1,717 kg of poultry feed were destroyed. The entire farm was sanitised," Bokaro animal husbandry officer Dr Manoj Mani said. 

The area within the 1-km radius of the epicentre has been declared as an affected zone and birds within the area will be culled, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US tariff imposition to hit pharma, auto sectors
LIVE! US tariff imposition to hit pharma, auto sectors

Can India Win The Champions Trophy Final?
Can India Win The Champions Trophy Final?

India versus New Zealand is a meeting of two well balanced, mentally strong sides. The pitch and toss could be X factors in a game India is favoured to win.

Unsung Heroes Behind India's CT Final
Unsung Heroes Behind India's CT Final

Before the Champions Trophy final, a look at the 'Team Behind the Team'.

Israeli tourist among 2 women gang-raped near Hampi
Israeli tourist among 2 women gang-raped near Hampi

Two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were allegedly gang-raped while stargazing on the banks of Sanapur Lake near Hampi, police said on Saturday.

US warns against travel near India-Pakistan border
US warns against travel near India-Pakistan border

The United States has issued an advisory cautioning against travel to the immediate vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict and to the provinces of Balochistan...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD