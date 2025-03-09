HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

4 workers die while cleaning water tank in Mumbai

Sun, 09 March 2025
Share:
17:43
image
Four labourers died of suffocation on Sunday while cleaning a water tank in an under-construction building in south Mumbai, officials said. 

They had put the death toll at five earlier. 

"The incident occurred at Bismillah Space building located on Dimtimkar Road in the Nagpada area around 12.30 pm. Five persons entered the tank and fell unconscious. They were rescued by fire brigade personnel and rushed to JJ Hospital, where doctors declared four dead on arrival," a civic official said. 

He identified the deceased as Hasipal Shaikh (19), Raja Shaikh (20), Jiaulla Shaikh (36) and Imandu Shaikh (38), while the fifth person, Purhan Shaikh (31) is recuperating. 

An accidental death report was registered and a probe has begun to find out lapses, if any, on the part of those who hired the five and whether safety protocols were adhered to, a JJ police station official said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

CT 2025 Updates: Bracewell's 40-ball 53 rallies NZ to 251
CT 2025 Updates: Bracewell's 40-ball 53 rallies NZ to 251

CT 2025 Final: Huge challenge for India batting second
CT 2025 Final: Huge challenge for India batting second

That said the pitch is going to get challenging for the batters as the game wears on.

LIVE! 4 workers die while cleaning water tank in Mumbai
LIVE! 4 workers die while cleaning water tank in Mumbai

Manipur's Kangpokpi tense, additional forces deployed
Manipur's Kangpokpi tense, additional forces deployed

Violence erupted in Manipur's Kangpokpi district as Kuki-Zo groups protested a directive allowing free movement across the state. One protester was killed and over 40 others were injured in clashes with security forces. The protests were...

Now CPCB says Sangam water fit for bathing during Kumbh
Now CPCB says Sangam water fit for bathing during Kumbh

A new report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) submitted to the National Green Tribunal has said that the water quality during the recently concluded Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj was fit for bathing, despite earlier reports...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD