HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

3 injured as leaking gas pipeline catches fire in Mumbai

Sun, 09 March 2025
Share:
09:43
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
Three persons suffered burn injuries after a leaking gas pipeline caught fire on a road in Mumbai's Andheri area in the wee hours of Sunday, an official said.

Two vehicles were also damaged in the incident, he said.

The blaze erupted at 12.35 am in a heavily leaking supply pipeline of the Mahanagar Gas Limited, passing through the middle of a road at Sher-E-Punjab society near a gurdwara at Takshila in Andheri (East) area, the fire official said.

It was a 'level-one' fire which was confined to two moving vehicles, he said.

A two-wheeler rider, Arvindkumar Kaithal (21), suffered 30 to 40 per cent burns, another biker, Aman Harishankar Saroj (22), sustained 40 to 50 per cent burn injuries, and auto-rickshaw driver Suresh Kailas Gupta (52) suffered 20 per cent burns, he said.

The three persons were admitted to the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari for treatment.

A water tanker, a fire engine and other assistance were rushed to the spot and the blaze was extinguished by 1.34 am, the official said.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Vice President Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS
LIVE! Vice President Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS

Unsung Heroes Behind India's CT Final
Unsung Heroes Behind India's CT Final

Before the Champions Trophy final, a look at the 'Team Behind the Team'.

Over 1,000 die in 2 days of clashes in Syria
Over 1,000 die in 2 days of clashes in Syria

More than 1,000 people died in two days of clashes between Syrian security forces and allied forces and supporters of ousted President Bashar Assad, DW reported a war monitoring group as stating.

Hindu temple vandalised in California
Hindu temple vandalised in California

The BAPS Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California, was desecrated, marking another incident targeting Hindu temples in the United States. The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) condemned the act and called for...

Sunita Williams To Return To Earth Next Week
Sunita Williams To Return To Earth Next Week

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore have been stranded on the International Space Station since June 2024.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD