10 Bangladeshis held in Odisha for illegal entry into India

Sun, 09 March 2025
22:27
Ten Bangladeshis were apprehended at the Bhubaneswar railway station on Sunday for allegedly travelling in India without any valid documents, the police said. 

Among them were six men, three women and a minor, they said. 

The arrests were made by the Special Task Force of the Odisha Police on the basis of a tip-off, SP (STF) Rabi Narayan Satpathy said. 

"They were travelling without a passport, VISA or any valid travel document," he said. 

During interrogation, they revealed that they had crossed the border illegally with the help of a smuggler near Dhuburi in Assam, he added. 

Satpathy said they came to Bhubaneswar to live in Bhubaneswar. 

Seven mobile phones, some Bangladeshi currency notes and Indian currency notes were seized from their possession, police said. 

A case was registered under the Foreigners Act. -- PTI

