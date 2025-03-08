HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Twin earthquakes hit Nepal, no casualties reported

Sat, 08 March 2025
13:12
On Saturday morning, Nepal's earthquake measuring centre reported twin tremors of mild intensity in two separate areas.
 
However, there were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the earthquakes.
 
An earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Baglung district, about 300 kilometres from Kathmandu, at 6.20 a.m., the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre said.
 
The epicentre of the tremor was the Khukhani area in the district.
 
Earlier, the centre said that at 3.14 a.m., an earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Myagdi district, about 40 kilometres from Baglung.
 
The epicentre of the tremor was the Muri area of Myagdi district. -- PTI 

