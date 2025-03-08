HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

T'gana tunnel collapse Day 15: Still no trace of workers

Sat, 08 March 2025
Share:
12:43
image
Rescue operation was underway at a brisk pace inside the partially collapsed SLBC project tunnel in Telangana on Saturday as cadaver dogs  deployed to locate human presence identified two possible spots.

The rescue personnel have been removing the silt at the locations identified by the dogs.

Eight persons remained trapped inside the tunnel since February 22, after a part of it collapsed.

State Irrigation Minister  N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who has been supervising the rescue operation, is likely to visit the tunnel site on Saturday and hold a meeting with officials, official sources said.

The cadaver dogs of the Kerala police joined the operation on Friday morning with  rescue teams taking the canines inside the tunnel. The dogs are trained to locate missing humans and human bodies.

The cadaver dogs of Kerala police (of the Belgian Malinois breed) can detect smell even from a depth of 15 feet, officials said.

Eight persons -- engineers and labourers -- have been trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel since February 22 and experts from the NDRF, Indian Army, Navy and other agencies are making relentless efforts to pull them out to safety.

The rescue operation has been going on amid challenging conditions, including slush and seepage of water. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! T'gana tunnel collapse: Still no trace of workers
LIVE! T'gana tunnel collapse: Still no trace of workers

Israeli tourist among 2 women gang-raped near Hampi
Israeli tourist among 2 women gang-raped near Hampi

Two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were allegedly gang-raped while stargazing on the banks of Sanapur Lake near Hampi, police said on Saturday.

'Let's Bring India's Tariff Towards America Down'
'Let's Bring India's Tariff Towards America Down'

'And America will invite India in to have really an extraordinary opportunity and relationship with us.'

Somebody is finally exposing them: Trump attacks India
Somebody is finally exposing them: Trump attacks India

United States President Donald Trump attacked India's tariffs regime, saying it is next to impossible to sell anything to India because of the 'high tariffs'.

'If there's one team that can beat India, it's NZ'
'If there's one team that can beat India, it's NZ'

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has picked India as the favourites in Sunday's Champions Trophy summit clash against New Zealand, but hastened to add that the advantage will be miniscule, given that the Black Caps are a formidable...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD