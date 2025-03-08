NTPC official shot dead in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

15:30

An NTPC official was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district on Saturday, police said.





The deceased was identified as Kumar Gaurav (42), posted as deputy general manager (dispatch) at NTPC's Keredari coal mines project, they said.





The incident happened near Fatah Chowk under the Katkamdag Police Station limits when the gunmen fired targeting him, Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Kumar Singh said.





Gaurav was on his way to the coal mine site from his quarters in Hazaribagh town, when the incident occurred, the SP said.





The NTPC official, who hailed from Nalanda in Bihar, was immediately taken to a private hospital where the doctor declared him dead, Singh said.





The SP said an investigation is underway and a search operation has been initiated to arrest the criminals. -- PTI