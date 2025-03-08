HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NTPC official shot dead in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

Sat, 08 March 2025
Share:
15:30
image
An NTPC official was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Kumar Gaurav (42), posted as deputy general manager (dispatch) at NTPC's Keredari coal mines project, they said.

The incident happened near Fatah Chowk under the Katkamdag Police Station limits when the gunmen fired targeting him, Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Kumar Singh said.

Gaurav was on his way to the coal mine site from his quarters in Hazaribagh town, when the incident occurred, the SP said. 

The NTPC official, who hailed from Nalanda in Bihar, was immediately taken to a private hospital where the doctor declared him dead, Singh said.

The SP said an investigation is underway and a search operation has been initiated to arrest the criminals. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Need to filter out Cong leaders who work for BJP: Rahul
LIVE! Need to filter out Cong leaders who work for BJP: Rahul

MP villagers dig fields for treasure after watching 'Chhaava'
MP villagers dig fields for treasure after watching 'Chhaava'

The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district has launched an investigation after people dug up land around Asirgarh fort in search of a hidden treasure. The rumour about the treasure is believed to have been sparked by the...

Israeli tourist among 2 women gang-raped near Hampi
Israeli tourist among 2 women gang-raped near Hampi

Two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were allegedly gang-raped while stargazing on the banks of Sanapur Lake near Hampi, police said on Saturday.

15 days and counting: No trace of 8 T'gana tunnel workers
15 days and counting: No trace of 8 T'gana tunnel workers

Eight persons remained trapped inside the tunnel since February 22, after a part of it collapsed.

'If there's one team that can beat India, it's NZ'
'If there's one team that can beat India, it's NZ'

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has picked India as the favourites in Sunday's Champions Trophy summit clash against New Zealand, but hastened to add that the advantage will be miniscule, given that the Black Caps are a formidable...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD