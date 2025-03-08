HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi interacts with 'Lakhpati Didis' on Women's Day

Sat, 08 March 2025
11:49
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with beneficiaries of 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme in Gujarat's Navsari district, on the occasion of International Women's Day.
  
Modi, who attended the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' at Vansi Borsi village, also disbursed Rs 450 crore in financial assistance to more than 2.5 lakh women from over 25,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The Lakhpati Didi scheme was launched by the Union government in 2023 and recognises women members of SHGs, who have an annual income of at least Rs 1 lakh from agriculture, animal husbandry, and small industries, as 'Lakhpati Didis'.

Modi engaged in 'prerna samvaad' with a group of 'Lakhpati Didis' who shared their experiences, with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Navsari MP C R Paatil in attendance. 

At the Navsari event, a security cover comprising only women police personnel was deployed to mark International Women's Day. -- PTI

