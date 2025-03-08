HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IAF transport plane overshoots runway at Bagdogra, no casualty

Sat, 08 March 2025
14:59
image
An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force overshot the runway while landing at Bagdogra airport in north Bengal, a Defence official said here on Saturday.

There was no casualty in the accident that occurred on Friday, he said.

An inquiry into the accident has been initiated by the IAF authorities, the official said.

Bagdogra airport is a "civil enclave". It is situated near Siliguri in north Bengal.

A civil enclave is a designated area within a military air base allocated for civilian aircraft operations.

It allows commercial flights to operate from a military airport, an Airports Authority of India official explained. -- PTI

