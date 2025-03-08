EV Sales Skid 2% In Feb

12:14

Electric vehicle sales fell 1.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 18.2 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) to 139,026 units in February, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (Fada).





While all four categories of EVs registered double-digit M-o-M decline in sales, three-wheelers, commercial, and passenger vehicles saw single-digit Y-o-Y growth.





With sales of TVS Motor, Ather Energy, and Ola Electric dropping to 18,762, 11,807, and 8,647 in February, the country recorded a 22.1 per cent fall in two-wheeler sales.





Bajaj Auto, however, saw a slight improvement in its monthly figures in the same category. But Y-o-Y sales plunged by 8 per cent.





Three-wheeler sales last month fell 11.4 per cent M-o-M but rose 4.9 per cent Y-o-Y, with total sales at 53,116 units.





All original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), except Omega Seiki, saw a sharp decline in their M-o-M three-wheeler sales.





In the case of passenger vehicles, sales dropped to 8,968 units in February from 11,266 units a month ago but increased from 7,539 units a year ago.





Only Hyundai Motor and BMW India recorded substantial growth in both M-o-M and Y-o-Y figures.





Electric commercial vehicle sales stood at 856 units last month, compared to 847 units in January and 972 units a year ago.





The second half of 2024 saw higher total EV sales, peaking in October at 219,482 units, the highest monthly figure of the year.





Electric vehicle sales, however, fell in November and December to 192,575 units and 132,302 units (till December 29), respectively, but monthly sales remained above 100,000 units throughout the year.





Last year's growth received a fresh boost as the ministry of heavy industries reinstated subsidies for cargo electric three-wheelers (e3Ws) under the PM E-DRIVE scheme for the remainder of the current financial year (FY25).





However, the subsidy, previously halted after annual targets for FY25 were achieved, has been revised downward to Rs 25,000 from Rs 50,000 per vehicle. The e3W industry sold 80,546 units within months of the scheme's launch.





Puja Das, Business Standard