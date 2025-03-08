HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Delhi women are staring at phones: Atishi's dig at BJP

Sat, 08 March 2025
14:29
Referring to a poll promise by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Leader of Opposition Atishi on Saturday said that women in Delhi are waiting for Rs 2,500 to be credited to their accounts.
 
In a video on X, Atishi said, "During election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised Rs 2,500 to all the women by March 8. It has not yet been received." 

Mahila Samriddhi Yojana was one of the key poll promises in BJP's manifesto during the Delhi assembly election. The scheme promised to pay Rs 2,500 per month as financial assistance to women in the national capital.

Posting an International Women's Day wish, the former chief minister said Delhi women must be waiting for it today. "All the women of Delhi are staring at their phones today, waiting for the message of the money being deposited in their bank accounts," Atishi said.

"I hope PM Modi fulfils his promise, and it does not turn out to be just a jhumla (false claim)," she added. -- PTI

