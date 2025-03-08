HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Bajrang Dal storms Haridwar college over Iftar party

Sat, 08 March 2025
Bajrang Dal workers on Saturday stormed the Rishikul Ayurvedic College in Haridwar in protest against some Muslim students organising an Iftar party on the campus and inviting outsiders to it.
   
Police placated the right-wing workers, who left but not before creating a ruckus and warning of a more aggressive agitation if no action was taken in the matter within three days.
 
On Friday, some Muslim students reportedly organised an Iftar party on the college campus.
 
Bajrang Dal office bearer Amit Kumar alleged that the party had been organised in the "Hindu religious city" as part of a conspiracy to bring outsiders to the college campus.
 
"Rishikul Ayurvedic College has historical importance. This medical college was established under Rishikul Vidyapeeth, established by Pandit Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya. Students from all over the country come here to get medical education," the Bajrang Dal functionary said.
 
Organising any such event by non-Hindus in the Haridwar area is already prohibited under the Municipal Corporation bylaws, he claimed.
 
"A conspiracy is being hatched in the religious city under Islamic Jihad. If the management does not initiate steps for the expulsion of the guilty students within three days, then the Bajrang Dal will be forced to escalate the protest," Kumar warned. -- PTI

