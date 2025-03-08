HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Amid row, AMU says students can play Holi 'freely'

Sat, 08 March 2025
13:21
Amid demands for allowing Holi celebration on Aligarh Muslim University campus, its administration has decided that students can do so "freely" at the Non-Resident Students Centre Hall, an official said.
 
A controversy erupted a few days ago after members of a right-wing group accused the university administration of denying permission to Hindu students to organise a 'Holi Milan' function on campus and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the matter.

Later, local Bharatiya Janata Party MP Satish Gautam declared that "no one can stop anyone from celebrating Holi inside the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus". 

"If any Hindu student faces any problem in celebrating Holi inside the campus, then I am there to help him," he had said.

The matter was triggered when a student leader, Akhil Kaushal, submitted an application to AMU authorities requesting approval for a special Holi celebration at the Non-Resident Students Centre (NRSC) on March 9.

On Friday night, the provost of AMU's NRSC Hall, Professor Brij Bhushan Singh, told reporters that any student of the university can freely play Holi at the hall on March 13 and March 14. 

In reply to a question, he said there is an AMU board examination on March 9. 

"So, I think it would not be appropriate if any student comes (here) and plays Holi on that day. March 10, March 11 and March 12 are working days and there will be classes... March 13 and March 14 are holidays and everyone is welcome to play Holi," Singh said.

Established in 1943, the NRSC is a centre for non-resident male students of the university from undergraduate to PhD. It is a centre for sports, literary, hobbies and cultural activities. According to the university website, NRSC has been a symbol of communal harmony and cultural exchange.

