"One murder gets national coverage because of political connections. The other two and the brutal torture? Not much outrage. Are Dalit and OBC lives worth less?" he asked, speaking to Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com after his speech in the assembly. His words echoed through the House, forcing members to confront an uncomfortable truth.





As Chhagan Bhujbal took the floor in the Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, his voice carried the weight of frustration and anguish.