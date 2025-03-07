HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UK must act if sincere: India on security breach to FM

Fri, 07 March 2025
17:05
On the issue of security breach during EAM S Jaishankar's UK visit, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We have conveyed our deep concern to the UK authorities about the breach of security arrangements by UK-based separatist and extremist elements during the EAM's visit. 

"There is a larger context to the incident. It brings out both the license accorded to such forces, as well as indifference to their intimidation, threats, and other actions aimed at impeding our legitimate diplomatic activities in the UK. While we have noted the statement issued by the UK Foreign Office on the matter, our view of its sincerity would depend on the action taken against culprits on this and previous occasions." 

Yesterday, India said that it has seen footage of a breach of security during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the UK and strongly condemned the "provocative activities" of these separatists and extremists.  In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said that India deplores the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements and expects the host government to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations in such cases. 

"We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of EAM to the UK. We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live upto their diplomatic obligations," an MEA spokesperson said.

