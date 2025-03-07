HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Trump mulls sanctions on Russia for Ukraine peace

Fri, 07 March 2025
20:36
US President Donald Trump with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, February 28, 2025/Brian Snyder/Reuters
US President Donald Trump said that he strongly considered large-scale sanctions including banking sanctions on Russia amid ongoing attack on Ukraine until ceasefire and final settlement pact on peace are reached. 

In a post, Trump said, "Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely "pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late." -- ANI

