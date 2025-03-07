HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tahawwur Rana closer to extradition, court says...

Fri, 07 March 2025
09:06
US Supreme Court rejects plea of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana, seeking stay on his extradition to India. 

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, had filed an "Emergency Application For Stay" with the Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States and Circuit Justice for the Ninth Circuit.In that petition, Rana argued that his extradition to India violates United States law and the United Nations Convention Against Torture "because there are substantial grounds for believing that, if extradited to India, petitioner will be in danger of being subjected to torture." 

"The likelihood of torture in this case is even higher though as petitioner faces acute risk as a Muslim of Pakistani origin charged in the Mumbai attacks," the application said.

TOP STORIES

Trump once again delays tariffs on Mexico and Canada
Trump once again delays tariffs on Mexico and Canada

President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a short-term period for certain products before the 'big one' from April 2.

SpaceX Starship rocket explodes, debris grounds flights
SpaceX Starship rocket explodes, debris grounds flights

Engineers from Space X said that the 400-foot-tall ship, launched from the company's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Beach in Texas, lost altitude control after several engines stopped working 20 seconds before the end of the ascent burn.

'Was He Not A Human? Was He An Animal?'
'Was He Not A Human? Was He An Animal?'

'One murder gets national coverage because of political connections.''The other two and the brutal torture? Not much outrage.''Are Dalit and OBC lives worth less?'

'Trump Respects India's Friendship'
'Trump Respects India's Friendship'

'The cooperation in technology is one of the most important aspects of the visit.''It will have a long-lasting impact because it will shift the entire paradigm in the context of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.'

