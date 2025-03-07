Tahawwur Rana closer to extradition, court says...

09:06





Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, had filed an "Emergency Application For Stay" with the Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States and Circuit Justice for the Ninth Circuit.In that petition, Rana argued that his extradition to India violates United States law and the United Nations Convention Against Torture "because there are substantial grounds for believing that, if extradited to India, petitioner will be in danger of being subjected to torture."





"The likelihood of torture in this case is even higher though as petitioner faces acute risk as a Muslim of Pakistani origin charged in the Mumbai attacks," the application said.

US Supreme Court rejects plea of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana, seeking stay on his extradition to India.