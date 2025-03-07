Stop swinging your paper sword: Annamalai tells Stalin

10:16





BJP State Chief K Annamlai on Friday claimed that the BJP's pro NEP signature campaign had received a positive response from the people of the state.





"Thiru MK Stalin, our online signature campaign through http://puthiyakalvi.in is supported by over 2 lakh people within 36 hours, and our on-ground signature campaign continues to receive an overwhelming reception across TN. As the TN CM, you seem visibly rattled, and your rants against the signature campaign mean nothing to us," Annamalai posted on X.





He further hit out at the Tamil Nadu CM alleging that the DMK could not carry out a signature campaign despite being in power. "Despite being in power, you couldn't carry out a signature campaign against NEET, and remember that your cadres had to throw the pamphlets in the dustbin after realising where they truly belonged. Thiru MK Stalin, stop swinging your paper sword against the delusional Hindi imposition. Your fake Hindi imposition drama has already been exposed. It's unfortunate that you haven't realised it yet," he further said.





Annamalai's post was in response to MK Stalin's earlier post which mocked the BJP's campaign calling it a circus.

The debate on the alleged third language imposition as part of the National Education Policy in Tamil Nadu has snowballed into an all out battle between the BJP and the ruling DMK alliance in the state.