Follow Rediff on:      
Solid head of hair she's got: Trump on Sunita Williams

Fri, 07 March 2025
09:37
US President Donald Trump had some words of appreciation for NASA's Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams' hair as he told a pair of stranded astronauts aboard the International Space Station that "we're coming up to get you." 

Trump, 78, mused Thursday about the possibility of personally launching a rescue team into orbit to help bring astronauts Butch Wilmore and Williams back to Earth and blasted former President Joe Biden for their eight-day mission stretching to nine months and counting.

"Biden left them up there," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "We have two astronauts that are stuck in space. I have asked Elon (Musk), I said, Do me a favour. Can you get them out?' He said, Yes.' He is preparing to go up, I think in two weeks."

He added that Musk is right now preparing a ship to go up and get them. "And I see the woman with the wild hair, good, solid head of hair she's got. There's no kidding, there's no games with her hair," Trump said during remarks in the Oval Office Thursday while talking about Williams. 

Trump was responding to a question about Williams and Wilmore, who have been stranded on the International Space Station for the past nine months.

When asked what his message is for the two astronauts, Trump said: "We love you, and we're coming up to get you. And you shouldn't have been up there so long."

Describing Biden as the most incompetent president in our history, Trump said he "allowed that to happen to you, but this president won't let it happen.

