Sensex, Nifty end flat on trade war worries

Fri, 07 March 2025
17:01
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surrendered early gains to close almost flat in a highly volatile trade on Friday as uncertainties over the global trade war sapped investor's risk appetite. 

Snapping its two-day winning streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 7.51 points to settle at 74,332.58. During the mid-session, it climbed 246.34 points or 0.33 per cent to hit an intraday high of 74,586.43.

From the Sensex pack, Zomato, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Titan, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra and ITC were among the gainers. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the laggards.

TOP STORIES

'If India, China join hands...': Beijing's big remark
'If India, China join hands...': Beijing's big remark

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that India-China relations have made positive strides and achieved a series of encouraging outcomes at all levels after last year's breakthrough ending the over four-year-long military...

LIVE! UK must act if sincere: India on security breach to FM
LIVE! UK must act if sincere: India on security breach to FM

SC refuses stay on Adani's Dharavi redevelopment project
SC refuses stay on Adani's Dharavi redevelopment project

The Supreme Court of India has refused to halt the redevelopment project of Dharavi in Mumbai, allowing the Adani Group to proceed with their project. The court rejected a plea from Seclink Technologies Corporation, the original highest...

Aurangzeb Divides NDA In Bihar
Aurangzeb Divides NDA In Bihar

JD-U leader praises Mughal, angers BJP.

Railway Staff Sacked For Throwing Garbage From Train
Railway Staff Sacked For Throwing Garbage From Train

A passenger shot the video of the railway worker throwing railway garbage out of the train and posted it online.

