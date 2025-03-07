HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SC says no to plea against Muslims leaving offices early in Ramzan

Fri, 07 March 2025
23:35
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a plea against the decisions of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments allowing Muslim employees to leave offices an hour early during the holy month of Ramzan. 

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar asked the petitioner to move the respective high courts with his grievance. 

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioner, said the plea challenged the circulars of both the governments. 

"Please go to the high court," the bench said. 

 After the bench showed its disinclination to examine the plea, Sankaranarayanan withdrew the petition with liberty to approach the respective high courts. 

"Counsel for the petitioner seek permission to withdraw the present petition with liberty to approach the respective high courts under Article 226 of the Constitution," the bench said. 

It granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the high court with the grievance. 

 The Telangana government issued a circular permitting Muslim employees to leave offices an hour early during Ramzan. 

Similarly, the TDP-led NDA government also allowed all Muslim employees in Andhra Pradesh to leave offices an hour early from March 2 to March 30 during the holy month. -- PTI

