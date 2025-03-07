Rupee jumps 20 paise to settle at 86.92 against US dollar

19:41





Volatile domestic equity market sentiment and uninterrupted outflow of foreign capital, however, weighed on the domestic currency, forex traders said, attributing the foreign investors' outflow to an increased risk aversion due to tariff ambiguity worldwide.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.13 and touched the intra-day low of 87.22 against the greenback.





The unit strengthened during intra-day trade to 86.88 before ending at 86.92 (provisional) against the dollar, 20 paise higher from its previous close.





The rupee had settled 6 paise lower at 87.12 against the US dollar on Thursday, snapping its three-session rally.





It had gained 31 paise in the preceding three consecutive sessions. -- PTI

