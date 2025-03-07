On eve of IWD, Navi Mumbai cops file chargesheet within 20 hours of crime

20:51





He said APMC police station received a complaint from a minor girl against a man at 1:33am on Thursday, following which a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for outraging modesty, sexual harassment and other offences.





Procedures like recording the statement of the victim before the magistrate, statements of witnesses, technical examination and panchnama of scene of crime were carried out speedily, Bharambe said, adding the accused, identified as Vinodkumar Kedarnath Pandey (34) was arrested at 3:17pm on Thursday.





"All legal procedures were conducted by following norms strictly along with videography of the probe. We submitted a chargesheet within 20 hours on Friday. We also submitted a report alongside so that the victim can get compensation under the Manodhairya scheme of the state government," the commissioner said.





The probe was helmed by APMC police station senior inspector Ajay Shinde, he added.





The feat comes on the eve of International Women's Day.





International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated on March 8 to honour the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. -- PTI

