HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

On eve of IWD, Navi Mumbai cops file chargesheet within 20 hours of crime

Fri, 07 March 2025
Share:
20:51
image
The Navi Mumbai police on Friday filed a chargesheet in a sexual harassment case within 20 hours of the incident, commissioner Milind Bharambe said while reiterating his force's commitment to speed up probe into crimes against women. 

He said APMC police station received a complaint from a minor girl against a man at 1:33am on Thursday, following which a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for outraging modesty, sexual harassment and other offences. 

Procedures like recording the statement of the victim before the magistrate, statements of witnesses, technical examination and panchnama of scene of crime were carried out speedily, Bharambe said, adding the accused, identified as Vinodkumar Kedarnath Pandey (34) was arrested at 3:17pm on Thursday. 

"All legal procedures were conducted by following norms strictly along with videography of the probe. We submitted a chargesheet within 20 hours on Friday. We also submitted a report alongside so that the victim can get compensation under the Manodhairya scheme of the state government," the commissioner said. 

The probe was helmed by APMC police station senior inspector Ajay Shinde, he added. 

The feat comes on the eve of International Women's Day. 

International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated on March 8 to honour the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump mulls sanctions on Russia for Ukraine peace
LIVE! Trump mulls sanctions on Russia for Ukraine peace

'If India, China join hands...': Beijing's big remark
'If India, China join hands...': Beijing's big remark

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that India-China relations have made positive strides and achieved a series of encouraging outcomes at all levels after last year's breakthrough ending the over four-year-long military...

Duplicate voter I-cards to be addressed in 3 months: EC
Duplicate voter I-cards to be addressed in 3 months: EC

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of a "scam" after the poll panel admitted to the existence of duplicate voter ID numbers. The ECI has said it will address the issue in the next three...

Chakravarthy's mystery spin threatens NZ final dreams
Chakravarthy's mystery spin threatens NZ final dreams

New Zealand coach Gary Stead has acknowledged the threat posed by India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the upcoming Champions Trophy final.

US SC rejects Tahawwur Rana's plea; files fresh one
US SC rejects Tahawwur Rana's plea; files fresh one

Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has renewed his plea for a stay on his extradition to India, citing health concerns and alleging potential torture. He argues that his extradition would violate US law and the UN...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD