Nespresso Eyes Store Expansion In India

Fri, 07 March 2025
Nespresso, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nestl, is looking to add more stores in India following the launch of its first boutique-experience store in the country at Select Citywalk, Delhi.

In an interaction, Philipp Navratil, CEO, Nespresso, said the company is looking to tap into India's thriving coffee culture, where a younger generation of consumers is taking a growing interest in the drink.

"This is the perfect time to start accompanying consumers on this upward trend of coffee consumption and the huge market it is becoming in India," Navratil said.

Nespresso makes coffee machines and coffee pods that are sold directly to consumers and businesses.

India's out-of-home coffee market is estimated to reach $2.6 billion to $3.2 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 to 20 per cent, according to a December 2024 report by Redseer Strategy Consultants.

This makes it an attractive opportunity for Nespresso's direct retail sales to consumers, as well as a ready market for its business-to-business (B2B) sales.

The company does not plan to manufacture locally due to limited scale, as it caters to the premium segment of the market. However, Nespresso sources Indian coffee from 1,900 farmers in Karnataka. This Indian-origin coffee is used in one in every five blends sold globally. 

-- Business Standard

