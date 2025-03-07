HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi-Xi meet ensured peace between countries: China

Fri, 07 March 2025
Share:
12:37
image
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that India-China relations have made positive strides and achieved a series of encouraging outcomes at all levels after last year's breakthrough ending the over four-year-long military standoff in eastern Ladakh. 

Wang's remarks came during his annual press conference in Beijing as he replied to a question on how Beijing views the course of bilateral ties after the two countries ended the prolonged stalemate in the ties. 

China-India relations have made positive strides over the past year after the successful meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at Kazan in Russia, Wang said. 

Both Xi and Modi provided strategic guidance for the improvement of ties at the Kazan meeting, Wang said on the sidelines of the annual session of China's parliament currently underway in Beijing. 

"After this, both sides earnestly followed through on the important common understanding of the leaders, strengthened exchanges and practical cooperation at all levels and achieved a series of positive outcomes," he said. 

India and China completed the disengagement process late last year after firming up a pact for the withdrawal of troops from Depsang and Demchok, the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh, ending over four years of freeze in ties. 

After the finalisation of the pact, Modi and Xi held talks in Kazan on October 23. In the meeting, the two sides decided to revive the various dialogue mechanisms. 

After that, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Wang held the 23rd Special Representatives (SR) dialogue in Beijing on December 18. 

On January 26, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri travelled to the Chinese capital and held talks with his Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong under the framework of the 'Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister' mechanism. In an apparent reference to India stressing the importance of peace at borders for the development of relations, Wang reiterated China's stand that the differences over the boundary or on other issues should not affect the overall bilateral ties. 

"As two ancient civilisations, we have enough wisdom and capability to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas pending a fair and reasonable solution to the boundary issue," said Wang, who is also a member of the powerful political bureau of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC). -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi-Xi meet ensured peace between countries: China
LIVE! Modi-Xi meet ensured peace between countries: China

Is This Team India For CT Final?
Is This Team India For CT Final?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI against New Zealand in Sunday's final?

Goa couple kills 5-year-old girl to 'end their woes'
Goa couple kills 5-year-old girl to 'end their woes'

A couple has been arrested in Goa for allegedly killing a 5-year-old girl from their neighbourhood and burying the body in their backyard, an official said on Friday.

Woman Strips Naked On Flight
Woman Strips Naked On Flight

A woman passenger stripped naked and started screaming on a Southwest Airlines flight about to take off from Houston to Phoenix.

'Woman with the wild hair': Trump on Sunita Williams
'Woman with the wild hair': Trump on Sunita Williams

United States President Donald Trump had some words of appreciation for National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams' hair as he told a pair of stranded astronauts aboard the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD