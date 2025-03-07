Modi-Xi meet ensured peace between countries: China

12:37





Wang's remarks came during his annual press conference in Beijing as he replied to a question on how Beijing views the course of bilateral ties after the two countries ended the prolonged stalemate in the ties.





China-India relations have made positive strides over the past year after the successful meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at Kazan in Russia, Wang said.





Both Xi and Modi provided strategic guidance for the improvement of ties at the Kazan meeting, Wang said on the sidelines of the annual session of China's parliament currently underway in Beijing.





"After this, both sides earnestly followed through on the important common understanding of the leaders, strengthened exchanges and practical cooperation at all levels and achieved a series of positive outcomes," he said.





India and China completed the disengagement process late last year after firming up a pact for the withdrawal of troops from Depsang and Demchok, the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh, ending over four years of freeze in ties.





After the finalisation of the pact, Modi and Xi held talks in Kazan on October 23. In the meeting, the two sides decided to revive the various dialogue mechanisms.





After that, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Wang held the 23rd Special Representatives (SR) dialogue in Beijing on December 18.





On January 26, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri travelled to the Chinese capital and held talks with his Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong under the framework of the 'Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister' mechanism. In an apparent reference to India stressing the importance of peace at borders for the development of relations, Wang reiterated China's stand that the differences over the boundary or on other issues should not affect the overall bilateral ties.





"As two ancient civilisations, we have enough wisdom and capability to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas pending a fair and reasonable solution to the boundary issue," said Wang, who is also a member of the powerful political bureau of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC). -- PTI

