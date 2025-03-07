Markets decline in early trade

10:26





After two days of breather, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 243.51 points or 0.33 per cent to 74,096.58 in the morning trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 53.35 points or 0.24 per cent to 22,491.35.





From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Zomato, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Infosys, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards. On the other hand, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, and Axis Bank were the gainers. -- PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty faced volatile trends in early trade on Friday as uninterrupted foreign fund outflows and uncertainties over global trade war dampened investors' sentiment.