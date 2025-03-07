HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Markets decline in early trade

Fri, 07 March 2025
Share:
10:26
image
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty faced volatile trends in early trade on Friday as uninterrupted foreign fund outflows and uncertainties over global trade war dampened investors' sentiment. 

After two days of breather, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 243.51 points or 0.33 per cent to 74,096.58 in the morning trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 53.35 points or 0.24 per cent to 22,491.35.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Zomato, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Infosys, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards. On the other hand, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, and Axis Bank were the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stop swinging your paper sword: Annamalai tells Stalin
LIVE! Stop swinging your paper sword: Annamalai tells Stalin

US SC rejects Tahawwur Rana's plea; files fresh one
US SC rejects Tahawwur Rana's plea; files fresh one

Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has renewed his plea for a stay on his extradition to India, citing health concerns and alleging potential torture. He argues that his extradition would violate US law and the UN...

'Woman with the wild hair': Trump on Sunita Williams
'Woman with the wild hair': Trump on Sunita Williams

United States President Donald Trump had some words of appreciation for National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams' hair as he told a pair of stranded astronauts aboard the...

'Was He Not A Human? Was He An Animal?'
'Was He Not A Human? Was He An Animal?'

'One murder gets national coverage because of political connections.''The other two and the brutal torture? Not much outrage.''Are Dalit and OBC lives worth less?'

'Trump Respects India's Friendship'
'Trump Respects India's Friendship'

'The cooperation in technology is one of the most important aspects of the visit.''It will have a long-lasting impact because it will shift the entire paradigm in the context of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD