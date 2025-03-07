HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Is Maharashtra's economy growing? Numbers are...

Fri, 07 March 2025
Share:
13:03
image
Maharashtra's economy is expected to grow at 7.3 per cent as per the advance estimates of 2024-25, according to the government's pre-Budget Economic Survey tabled in the assembly on Friday.

The report was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who holds the finance portfolio. The survey said the Indian economy is expected to grow at 6.5 per cent during 2024-25. 

In the financial year 2024-25, agriculture and allied activities, industry and services sectors are expected to grow at 8.7 per cent, 4.9 per cent and 7.8 per cent, respectively, it said. 

The nominal GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) for 2023-24 is estimated at Rs 40,55,847 crore as against Rs 36,41,543 crore in 2022-23, said the Economic Survey.

The real GSDP is estimated at Rs 24,35,259 crore for 2023-24 compared to Rs 22,55,708 crore for 2022-23, it said. As per revised estimates, the share of Maharashtra's nominal GSDP in the all-India nominal GDP was the highest at 13.5 per cent during 2023-24, said the survey. The per capita income for 2024-25 is estimated at Rs 3,09,340 as against Rs 2,78,681 for 2023-24, it added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will speak with respect... Allahbadia's written apology
LIVE! Will speak with respect... Allahbadia's written apology

Is This Team India For CT Final?
Is This Team India For CT Final?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI against New Zealand in Sunday's final?

China says Modi-Xi meet has mended relations
China says Modi-Xi meet has mended relations

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that India-China relations have made positive strides and achieved a series of encouraging outcomes at all levels after last year's breakthrough ending the over four-year-long military...

Woman Strips Naked On Flight
Woman Strips Naked On Flight

A woman passenger stripped naked and started screaming on a Southwest Airlines flight about to take off from Houston to Phoenix.

'Depressed' IFS officer dies by suicide
'Depressed' IFS officer dies by suicide

An Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer, identified as Jitendra Rawat, died by suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a building in the Chanakyapuri area of Delhi. Police confirmed the death and said no foul play was suspected....

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD