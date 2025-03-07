India is a tariff king, look forward to April 2: Trump

09:45





"And the big one will be on April 2, when reciprocal tariffs, so if India or China, or any of the countries that really... India is a very high tariff nation," he said.





"I'll tell you what's a high tariff nation - it's Canada. Canada charges us 250% for our milk product and other products, and a tremendous tariff with lumber and things as such. And yet we don't need their lumber. We have more lumber than they do. We don't need Canada's lumber," Trump said in the Oval Office on Thursday as he signed some executive orders.





Trump also said right now, the tariffs are "temporary" and "small ones" but the predominant tariffs that will be reciprocal in nature, will start from April 2 and they will be a big game changer for our country. "Because we've been ripped off by every country in the world, and now whatever they charge us, they charge us 150-200% (and) we charge them nothing. So whatever they charge us, we're going to charge them, and there'll be no getting out of it. So we look forward to April 2. I've been looking forward to that date for a long time. And that'll be something very big," Trump said.





This is the second time in as many days that Trump has remarked about India's tariffs.





"If you don't make your product in America, however, under the Trump administration, you will pay a tariff and in some cases, a rather large one. Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades and now it's our turn to start using them against those other countries," Trump had said.





"On average, the European Union, China, Brazil, India, Mexico and Canada have you heard of them? And countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them," Trump had said. "It's very unfair. India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100 per cent," he had said. In the past, Trump has called India "a tariff king" and a "big abuser".





During a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the White House last month, Trump said that India has been very strong on tariffs. "I don't blame them, necessarily, but it's a different way of doing business. It's very hard to sell into India because they have trade barriers, very strong tariffs," he had said.

