22:52

File image of an IAF An-32 aircraft





The IAF added that the aircraft is being recovered from the site and confirmed that its crew is safe.





"An accident involving an AN-32 transport aircraft at Bagdogra airport has come to light today. The aircraft is being recovered from the site. The crew of the aircraft is safe," IAF said in a statement.





Further details are awaited. -- ANI

An Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft met with an "accident" at Bagdogra airport in West Bengal on Friday, the IAF said.