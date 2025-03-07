HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Holi festivities inside AMU can't be stopped: BJP MP

Fri, 07 March 2025
21:50
Aligarh Muslim University/File image
Aligarh Bharatiya Janata Party MP Satish Gautam has sparked a controversy over the celebration of Holi at Aligarh Muslim University, declaring that "no one can stop anyone from celebrating Holi inside the AMU campus". 

Gautam also extended his support to Hindu students, saying, "If any Hindu student faces any problem in celebrating Holi inside the campus, then I am there to help him." 

The controversy erupted after members of right wing Hindu groups accused the AMU administration of denying permission to the Hindu students to organise a 'Holi Milan' function on campus. 

"No permission is necessary from anybody to play Holi anywhere," Gautam said, further fuelling the ongoing debate. 

Asked about potential objections or conflicts arising from such celebrations, Gautam issued a threatening remark, saying, "Agar koi mar peet karega to usay oopar pahuncha diya jaiga." 

Permission was sought for the event on Wednesday but it was reportedly denied. Local Congress leader and former Aligarh MLA Vivek Bansal accused the BJP of deliberately stoking controversy over the celebration of Holi at AMU for political gain, calling it "unfortunate". Bansal, who is also an alumnus of AMU, shared his personal experience, saying, "We always used to celebrate Holi with friends at AMU and I never recollect any bitterness or opposition on this issue from anyone. Then why is the BJP engaging in provocative politics and trying to disturb the peace?"

