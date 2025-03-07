HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hindu right-wing group seeks permission to pray at Sambhal mosque

Fri, 07 March 2025
Share:
20:05
image
A group of people claiming to be members of Hindu Mahasabha held a 'havan' on Friday at the office of Sambhal sub-divisional magistrate after being denied permission to hold prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid.

Sambhal has been on alert after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. 

Four people were killed and several including police personnel were injured in the clashes.

In the latest development, seven companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in the communally-sensitive city ahead of Holi which falls on March 14, the day Muslims will offer the first Friday namaz of Ramzan. 

The administration on Friday directed Hindus would play Holi till 2.30 pm on March 14 while Muslims would offer Jumma namaz after 2.30 pm.

According to police sources, the group of Hindi Mahasabha members reached Sambhal from Delhi on Friday morning and sought permission to offer prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, claiming it to be a Hindu temple.

They also submitted a memorandum to Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra, requesting access to the site for the religious ceremony.

However, when the group was denied permission to perform the ritual at the disputed location, they chose to perform the havan outside the SDM's office, declaring the area as "Devbhoomi" (sacred land). -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Lalit Modi files application to surrender Indian passport
LIVE! Lalit Modi files application to surrender Indian passport

'If India, China join hands...': Beijing's big remark
'If India, China join hands...': Beijing's big remark

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that India-China relations have made positive strides and achieved a series of encouraging outcomes at all levels after last year's breakthrough ending the over four-year-long military...

Duplicate voter I-cards to be addressed in 3 months: EC
Duplicate voter I-cards to be addressed in 3 months: EC

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of a "scam" after the poll panel admitted to the existence of duplicate voter ID numbers. The ECI has said it will address the issue in the next three...

US SC rejects Tahawwur Rana's plea; files fresh one
US SC rejects Tahawwur Rana's plea; files fresh one

Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has renewed his plea for a stay on his extradition to India, citing health concerns and alleging potential torture. He argues that his extradition would violate US law and the UN...

Ladki Yojana: Maha gives Rs 17,505 cr to 2.38 cr women
Ladki Yojana: Maha gives Rs 17,505 cr to 2.38 cr women

The Maharashtra government has transferred Rs 17,505.90 crore into the bank accounts of 2.38 crore women beneficiaries under its Ladki Bahin Yojana till December 2024, in the first five months after the scheme was launched. The scheme,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD