Follow Rediff on:      
Gold smuggling case: Actress Ranya Rao sent to 3-day DRI custody

Fri, 07 March 2025
18:17
Actress Ranya Rao/File image
Actress Ranya Rao/File image
A special court for economic offences on Friday granted the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence three days' custody of actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport earlier this week for allegedly smuggling 14.2 kg of gold from Dubai. 

The DRI sought her custodial interrogation to investigate the source of the smuggled gold and its intended recipients, suggesting a possible link to "anti-national activities". 

The court agreed to the request, allowing further inquiry into the case. 

During the hearing, the DRI submitted a statement obtained from the actress to support its request for her custody. 

Investigators revealed that Rao, identified in her passport as Harshavardini Ranya, had travelled to Dubai 27 times in the last six months, raising concerns about the nature of these frequent visits. 

Following her arrest, she reportedly claimed to be working as a freelancer in Dubai's real estate sector. 

While Rao applied for bail on Thursday, the court deferred its decision to prioritise the DRI's custody request. -- PTI

