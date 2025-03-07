HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
EC finally admits 'guilt': TMC on duplicate EPIC cards

Fri, 07 March 2025
19:00
File image
The Election Commission of India has finally "admitted and accepted" their guilt, said the Trinamool Congress as the poll panel issued a second statement over the issue of duplication of voter ID card numbers. 

"The ECI has finally admitted and accepted their guilt that duplicate EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) numbers have been allotted to multiple people. All of this has happened because (West Bengal) CM Mamata Banerjee nailed the lies of the ECI & exposed this scam," TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale said in a post on X shortly after the poll panel released a statement saying it will address the "decades-long" matter in the next three months. 

"After being in denial, the ECI now says it will 'fix the issue' in just three months. It has also given a very unconvincing explanation that "this duplication of EPIC has happened since the year 2000 due to registration officers using incorrect alphanumeric series"," he said. 

Gokhale questioned how an "incorrect series" was allegedly used when ECI's Handbook for Electoral Registration Officers has clear guidelines, and asked about the fate of the software that was supposed to catch this. 

He asked if the ECI said this had been happening since 2000, why nothing was done for 25 years until Banerjee pointed it out. 

"Why hasn't ECI still revealed how many duplicate EPICs currently exist? This is the second eyewash in a week being passed off as a 'clarification' by ECI," he said. 

"What is the ECI hiding and who are they trying to protect? This is a scam & answers must be given," he added. -- PTI

