Did Justin Trudeau cry after Trump's tariff war?

Fri, 07 March 2025
14:01
File pic
Justin Trudeau was in tears during a press conference Thursday after Donald Trump spent the week tormenting him with a tariff war in his waning days as prime minister, reports the Daily Mail.

The U.S. imposed 25 percent tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico and Canada rocketing the country into a trade war on Tuesday. But just days later, Trump reversed his economic slap down saying that goods that are compliant with the North American free trade agreement with not be tariffed until April 2 and are apparently considering a similar carve out for Canada.

Read more here. 

TOP STORIES

Will Kohli, Rohit Retire After CT Final?
Will Kohli, Rohit Retire After CT Final?

'If they leave both T20Is and ODIs, only Tests will be left then. Will they go down that route?'

Is This Team India For CT Final?
Is This Team India For CT Final?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI against New Zealand in Sunday's final?

When Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felt like Nayak's Anil Kapoor
When Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felt like Nayak's Anil Kapoor

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said she felt like the protagonist of the Hindi movie Nayak after being selected for the post and asserted that it was not a 'lottery' but an honour for all daughters of the country.

'Depressed' IFS officer dies by suicide
'Depressed' IFS officer dies by suicide

An Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer, identified as Jitendra Rawat, died by suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a building in the Chanakyapuri area of Delhi. Police confirmed the death and said no foul play was suspected....

