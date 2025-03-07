Did Justin Trudeau cry after Trump's tariff war?

14:01

File pic





The U.S. imposed 25 percent tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico and Canada rocketing the country into a trade war on Tuesday. But just days later, Trump reversed his economic slap down saying that goods that are compliant with the North American free trade agreement with not be tariffed until April 2 and are apparently considering a similar carve out for Canada.





Justin Trudeau was in tears during a press conference Thursday after Donald Trump spent the week tormenting him with a tariff war in his waning days as prime minister, reports the Daily Mail.