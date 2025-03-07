HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi-bound Ayodhya Express receives bomb threat

Fri, 07 March 2025
23:46
A Delhi-bound Ayodhya Express received a bomb threat on Friday, prompting authorities to halt the train at Barabanki Railway Station for search, officials said. 

No explosives or suspicious material was found during the search that lasted for nearly two hours, they said. 

The threat was received on the 112 emergency number. 

The caller claimed that a bomb was planted on Ayodhya Express (14205) and will explode before the train reaches Lucknow's Charbagh Railway Station, the officials said. 

"Upon the train's arrival at Barabanki station around 7.30 pm, a heavy police presence was already in place. The bomb disposal team and search squads conducted a meticulous inspection of every coach," superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar Singh said. 

Immediately, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and a bomb disposal squad initiated a comprehensive search of the train, police officials said. 

The search teams also found a message inside the S-8 coach toilet, stating the train would be blown up at Lucknow Charbagh station.

The message said: "BOMB Mini RDX 8/7 UC 100 mm Timer". This urged authorities to take the threat seriously, claiming the bomb was hidden in a duffel bag in the S-4/S-5 coaches, they said. -- PTI

