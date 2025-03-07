HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Court refuses to take cognisance of Tanushree's charges against Nana

Fri, 07 March 2025
Actor Nana Patekar
A Mumbai court on Friday refused to take cognisance of "MeToo" allegations levelled against veteran actor Nana Patekar by his co-star Tanushree Dutta in 2018 after observing the complaint was filed "beyond the period of limitation" without explaining reason for delay. 

In her complaint filed in October that year, Dutta had accused Patekar and three others of harassing and misbehaving with her in 2008 while shooting a song on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleasss

The issue hit national headlines and had sparked the #MeToo movement on social media. 

The police, in 2019, filed its final report before a magistrate court stating that its probe did not find anything incriminating against any of the accused. 

The FIR was found to be false, the police further said in its report. 

In legal terms such a report is called a 'B-summary'. 

At the time, Dutta had filed a protest petition urging the court to reject the B-summary. 

She urged the court to order further probe into her complaint. 

Judicial magistrate first class (Andheri) NV Bansal said Dutta filed an FIR in 2018 under Indian Penal Code sections 354 and 509 over an incident that allegedly occurred on March 23, 2008. 

Both the offences have a limitation of three years as per provisions of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the magistrate said. -- PTI

