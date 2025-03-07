HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Birla Opus' Ambitious Plans To Change Paints Business

Fri, 07 March 2025
12:06
image
Birla Opus, which opened its first experiential store in Gurugram on Wednesday and kicked-off commercial production at its fifth plant in Maharashtra a day before, said it was on the track to achieve its initial targets, which included expansion its footprint and having a high single-digit market share at the end of March quarter.

"We are on track to achieve all our initial targets. We are already present in 6,000 towns and with a network of over 135 depots, we are close to covering 50,000 dealers, which we had planned at the beginning," Raksit Hargave, CEO, Birla Opus paints, told Business Standard.

"Additionally, we had outlined that we will end this ongoing March quarter with a high single digit market share and we hold on to that. This will come along with revenue benchmarks that we had set internally," he added.

Birla Opus is the paints division of the Aditya Birla Group subsidiary Grasim Industries. Launched in February 2024, Grasim Industries had outlined the new business to turn profitable once it clocks Rs 10,000 crore in gross revenue within three years of completing full-scale operations.

Hargave was speaking at the launch of the company's first experiential store, spanning 2,000 square feet located in Gurugram. The company further aims to set up 10 other such studios in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Surat, Lucknow, and Kolkata among others.

-- Akshara Srivastava/Business Standard

