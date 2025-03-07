Bengaluru City University to be renamed after Manmohan Singh

13:38





Presenting his 16th budget in the assembly, he said, "To make this a model university in the country, Government Arts College and Government R C College will be made constituent colleges of the university."





The CM said a constituent college of Vishweshwaraiah Technological University will be established at Chintamani Taluk in Chikkaballapur district at a cost of Rs 150 crore.





At Mysuru University, Prof Nanjundaswamy Research Chair will be started, he added.





According to him, with the help of the World Bank, Rs 2,500 crore will be invested to strengthen the infrastructure in first grade colleges and to set up a Centre of Excellence over the next four years.





He also said 26 women's higher education institutions will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 26 crore. Last year, the chief minister said 31 women's institutions were upgraded.

In a tribute to former Prime Minister late Manmohan Singh, Bengaluru City University will be renamed as Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday.