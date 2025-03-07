Baywatch actress and David Hasselhoff's ex-wife dies by suicide

12:29

Pamela Bach





According to the publication, her death was due to suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as confirmed by the county medical examiner. Hours after her death, her ex-husband, actor David Hasselhoff, took to his X account to share a statement that read, "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult period but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time." -- ANI

American actor Pamela Bach, best known for her roles in Baywatch and other television shows, passed away on Wednesday at her home in Los Angeles, Variety reported. The actress was 62.