Follow Rediff on:      
Ayushmann Khurrana collaborates with Warner Music India for Haryanvi EP

Fri, 07 March 2025
21:19
image
Actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana has recently explored Haryanvi pop with his latest collaboration alongside Warner Music India. Khurrana released his latest EP titled The Heartbreak Chhora on Friday, which marked the first time for the actor to lend his voice to a Haryanvi song. 

"The first track comprises AI-generated visualizer video, making the actor the first mainstream Bollywood artist to have an AI music video," according to a press release. 

The song is penned by Kunwar Juneja and Krishna Bharadwaj and is composed by Jaya Rohilla and Gourov Dasgupta with Haryanvi consultant Vaibhav Dewan. 

There are two additional tracks, Ho Gaya Pyar Re and Drive to Murthal

The 40-year-old actor said he has been a big fan of Haryanvi music and "wanted to try new sounds and themes that haven't been explored in this genre." 

"Even though these tracks dive into heartbreak, there is a happy vibe to the music which is why I like to term this genre, the Urban Haryanvi genre which will also be interesting to those who haven't heard Haryanvi music before, making this an EP to be heard by all," he said in a statement. -- PTI

