Actress/smuggler Ranya Rao made 27 trips to Dubai

Fri, 07 March 2025
12:12
Kannada actor Ranya Rao -- the stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer caught smuggling gold at the Bengaluru airport -- has admitted that "17 gold bars" were found on her in a confession given to the revenue officials after her arrest, reports NDTV.

In a leaked statement, she has also revealed the details of her international trips that included the Middle East, Dubai, and some Western countries.

"I have travelled to Europe, America, and (the) Middle East and have visited Dubai, Saudi Arabia. I wish to state that I am tired at present as I did not get enough rest," the statement read.

It was earlier learnt that she had made 27 trips to Dubai in the past year which brought her under the scanner of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

She also revealed her family details in her statement -- she said her father is KS Hegdesh, a real estate businessman, and her husband is Jatin Hukkeri, an architect who lives with her in Bengaluru.

