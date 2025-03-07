Actor Ranya Rao admits to carrying 17 gold bars: DRI

23:12





Ranya, the stepdaughter of DGP K Ramachandra Rao, was arrested on March 3 by DRI officials.





Rao is currently serving as the chairman and managing director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.





According to officials, she disclosed that she had travelled to Europe, America, and the Middle East, including Dubai and Saudi Arabia.





She stated that she is the daughter of K S Hegdesh, a businessman in the real estate sector.





Ranya also revealed that she studied up to the 12th standard and has worked as a film artiste and a wildlife photographer.





The actress said she lives with her husband, Jatin Hukkeri, an architect, in Bengaluru. -- PTI

Kannada actress Ranya Rao has confessed to the recovery of 17 gold bars from her possession, sources in the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said.