18-month-old girl abducted in UP's Badaun, police launch search

19:12

File image





The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, police said adding that the CCTV footage of the kidnapping incident has also surfaced.





The girl's mother, Shyama, told the police that around 3 pm on Thursday, two motorcyclists approached the primary school in the village and asked her when the school would end.





At that time, Shyama was washing clothes near the tap outside the school, while her daughter was playing nearby.





The two men then picked up the girl, made her sit on the motorcycle and fled the scene.





Srivastava stated that a case has been registered based on the family's complaint, and four teams have been deployed to recover the abducted child.





The teams are investigating from different angles.





Srivastava added that the family's financial condition is not good, and they have no known enmity with anyone.





The police are examining the case in the context of child trafficking and are focused on bringing the girl back safely, he added. -- PTI

