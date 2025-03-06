Wrestler Sushil Kumar may walk out of jail today

00:12

Olympian wrestler and accused in Sagar Dhankar murder case, Sushil Kumar likely to be released from Tihar Jail on Thursday.





He might be released by evening once the court accepts his bail bonds and completes other formalities.





However, his release might be delayed if the Rohini Court orders verification of the surety bonds.





Delhi high court order granting him bail was uploaded on Wednesday late evening.





Formalities related to furnishing bail bonds will be done before Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Kumar, who is conducting the trial.





The Delhi high court on Tuesday granted regular bail to Sushil Kumar in the Sagar Dhankar Murder case. Sagar was murdered on May 4, 2021.





Sushil kumar was arrested on May 23, 2021.





Justice Sanjeev Narula granted regular bail to Sushil Kumar on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the like amount.





The court noted that there is a change in circumstances.





Justice Sanjeev Narula noted, "It is evident that there has been a significant change in circumstances since the Trial Court last rejected the Applicant's bail plea, as all key eyewitnesses and material witnesses have now been examined."





Justice Narula observed, "The fact that all material prosecution witnesses have failed to support the prosecution's case, coupled with the anticipated delay in the trial's completion, weighs in favour of granting bail."





"Furthermore, the applicant has not misused the interim bail granted to him, which further minimises the flight risk," Justice Narula further noted in the bail order.





While granting bail to Sushil Kumar, the high court considered the status report, which indicated that 24 witnesses, including those present at the scene, have testified, yet none have supported the prosecution's case, having turned hostile.





Sushil Kumar, along with other accused persons, is facing trial in junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar's murder case.





The accused, Sushil Kumar, was represented by advocates R S Malik, Sahil Malik and Sumeet Shokeen.





Sagar, along with other victims, was allegedly beaten by the accused person at the Chhatrasal Stadium on the night of May 4, 2021. He was injured and succumbed to the injuries. -- ANI