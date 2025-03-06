HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What is Air India's new service, ZipAhead?

Thu, 06 March 2025
12:53
Air India today announced it has launched 'ZipAhead', a paid service offering priority check-in and priority baggage handling to Economy Class travellers on flights within India.   

The service is designed to enable time-conscious travellers who are otherwise not eligible for priority services to save time at on-ground touchpoints and breeze through airports.   

Air India guests opting for the 'ZipAhead' service will be able to check-in at the airline's dedicated Premium Economy check-in counters and enjoy priority baggage handling services. 

The service is currently available for departures from six Indian airports, namely, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, at nominal fees as follows:  

INR 499: If purchased more than 6 hours before departure.             
INR 699: If purchased within 6 hours of departure.       

'ZipAhead' is available for purchase up to 75 minutes before departure through Air India's website, mobile app, airport ticketing offices (ATO), and customer contact centre.   

Priority services are complimentary for Platinum and Gold members of Air India's Maharaja Club loyalty programme, regardless of the fare type or class of travel they choose. 

