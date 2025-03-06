HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Varsity violence: Bengal minister, TMC leader booked

Thu, 06 March 2025
23:58
West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu/ANI Photo
An FIR has been lodged against West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu, and professor and TMC leader Om Prakash Mishra in connection with the recent incident of violence at Jadavpur University, a police officer said on Thursday. 

The FIR was registered at the Jadavpur Police Station on the basis of a complaint by a student of the varsity who had suffered injuries during the incident on March 1. 

The minister's car driver along with others have also been named in the complaint. 

Protests erupted following campus violence on March 1, when two students were injured after a car in Basu's convoy allegedly grazed past them amidst the chaos. 

Basu, however, claimed that they suffered injuries when the protesters damaged his car's windshield. 

The minister had said while he was willing to discuss the students' demands, they instead attempted to create chaos and forcibly blocked his car. -- PTI

