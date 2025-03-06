Trump govt stands by plan to make Gaza a 'riviera'

11:15

Trump wants the US to own Gaza





The Trump administration has said that US President Donald Trump stands by his vision, which includes expelling the Palestinian residents of the territory and transforming it into a "riviera" owned by the United States, CNN reported.





In a statement on Tuesday night, White House National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said, "The current proposal does not address the reality that Gaza is currently uninhabitable and residents cannot humanely live in a territory covered in debris and unexploded ordnance."





"President Trump stands by his vision to rebuild Gaza free from Hamas. We look forward to further talks to bring peace and prosperity to the region."





The postwar plan for Gaza, proposed by Egypt, calls for Hamas to cede power to an interim administration until a reformed Palestinian Authority (PA) can assume control.





Egypt's postwar plan for Gaza would allow roughly 2 million Palestinians to remain there in contrast to a proposal presented by Trump, CNN reported.





Speaking in Cairo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that elections will be held in the West Bank, Gaza and occupied East Jerusalem for the first time in nearly 20 years "if circumstances are suitable."





Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet revealed what he envisions for Gaza's future after the war between Israel and Hamas ends. However, he has expressed support for Trump's plan for a "different Gaza."

The USD 53 billion proposal presented by Arab nations calls for rebuilding Gaza by 2030. The first phase calls for the beginning of the removal of unexploded ordnance and clearing over 50 million tons of rubble left by Israel's bombardment and military offensives. -- ANI

