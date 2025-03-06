HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Three-language policy is good for whole country: Rijiju

Thu, 06 March 2025
16:10
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the three-language formula in the New Education Policy (NEP) is good for the whole country.

Responding to a query regarding the ongoing serious debate on the three-language policy in the NEP, especially from the southern states, he said that there are some miscommunications or some people deliberately "trying to play politics". 

"The three-language policy in the national education policy is good for the whole country," the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs told reporters. Rijiju was in Thiruvananthapuram to attend the regional review meeting and training workshop on the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) for the states and union territories of the Southern Region.

