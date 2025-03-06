Strongly condemn: UK on Jaishankar's security breach

17:37

Khalistani supporters demonstrated outside Chatham House





India on Thursday said that it has seen footage of a breach of security during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the UK and strongly condemned the "provocative activities" of these separatists and extremists.





In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said that India deplores the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements and expects the host government to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations in such cases.





"We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of EAM to the UK. We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live upto their diplomatic obligations," an MEA spokesperson said.





Pro-Khalistan protestors staged a demonstration outside Chatham House in London, the venue where Jaishankar participated in a discussion on Wednesday (UK local time). The protestors gathered outside the building, holding flags and loudspeakers, and chanted slogans as Jaishankar participated in a discussion inside the venue.

The UK Foreign Office has said attempts to intimidate, threaten India's foreign minister S Jaishankar was unacceptable.