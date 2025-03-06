Shami on tour, doesn't have to keep roza: Muslim board

15:28





The President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi has stoked a controversy by calling Indian-cricketer Mohammed Shami "a criminal" for not observing 'Roza' during Ramzan.





Speaking with ANI, Maulana Bareilvi said, "By not keeping 'Roza' he (Mohammed Shami) has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God," Maulana Bareilvi said that 'Roza' is one of the compulsory duties and anyone who doesn't adhere by it is a criminal. "One of the compulsory duties is 'Roza' (fasting)...If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', they will be a big criminal. A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami had water or some other beverage during a match." Maulana Bareilvi said. "People were watching him. If he is playing, it means he is healthy. In such a condition, he did not observe 'Roza' and even had water...This sends a wrong message among people," he said.

Executive Member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli, says on issue of Mohamed Shami not observing roza: "It is compulsory for all Muslims to observe Roza, especially in the month of Ramazan. However, Allah has clearly mentioned in the Quran that if a person is on a journey or not well, they have the option not to observe Roza. In the case of Mohammed Shami, he is on a tour, so he has the option not to observe Roza. Nobody has a right to raise a finger on him..."