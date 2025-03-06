HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shami on tour, doesn't have to keep roza: Muslim board

Thu, 06 March 2025
Share:
15:28
image
Executive Member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli, says on issue of Mohamed Shami not observing roza: "It is compulsory for all Muslims to observe Roza, especially in the month of Ramazan. However, Allah has clearly mentioned in the Quran that if a person is on a journey or not well, they have the option not to observe Roza. In the case of Mohammed Shami, he is on a tour, so he has the option not to observe Roza. Nobody has a right to raise a finger on him..." 

The President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi has stoked a controversy by calling Indian-cricketer Mohammed Shami "a criminal" for not observing 'Roza' during Ramzan. 

Speaking with ANI, Maulana Bareilvi said, "By not keeping 'Roza' he (Mohammed Shami) has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God," Maulana Bareilvi said that 'Roza' is one of the compulsory duties and anyone who doesn't adhere by it is a criminal. "One of the compulsory duties is 'Roza' (fasting)...If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', they will be a big criminal. A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami had water or some other beverage during a match." Maulana Bareilvi said. "People were watching him. If he is playing, it means he is healthy. In such a condition, he did not observe 'Roza' and even had water...This sends a wrong message among people," he said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shami on tour, doesn't have to keep roza: Muslim board
LIVE! Shami on tour, doesn't have to keep roza: Muslim board

Kannada actress earned Rs 12 lakh for each Dubai trip
Kannada actress earned Rs 12 lakh for each Dubai trip

Kannada actress Ranya Rao's frequent trips to Dubai have come under intense scrutiny following her arrest for allegedly smuggling gold into India.

'No need to know Marathi in Mumbai': RSS leader sparks row
'No need to know Marathi in Mumbai': RSS leader sparks row

Fadnavis on Thursday asserted that Marathi is the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra and anyone who lives here should learn and speak it, after a Shiv Sena-UBT MLA pointed to comments of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader.

'Why Has Maharashtra Become So Cruel?'
'Why Has Maharashtra Become So Cruel?'

'What attitude has spawned such gruesomeness in the state of Saint Tukaram, Saint Dnyaneshwar, and great leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji, Chhatrapati Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar?'

Khalistanis target Jaishankar's convoy in UK, India reacts
Khalistanis target Jaishankar's convoy in UK, India reacts

The group waving separatist flags was barricaded and monitored by a significant police presence outside the venue on Wednesday night, with officers rushing to restrain the man as he ran past the barricade in an attempt to block the path...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD